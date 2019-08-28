Karnataka: This rare jackfruit tree gets CCTV protection in Tumkur district

A rare jackfruit tree ‘Siddu Halasu’ in Karnataka’s Tumkur district is now being protected with CCTV cameras that are connected to smartphones which issues an alert if an intruder comes near the tree.

The well-known unique variety of jackfruit, with coppery red flakes, are not only tasty but also have a high nutritive value. It is grown by 40-year-old SS Paramesha of Chelur village in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district.

The rare variety of jackfruit was planted 35 years ago by his father SK Siddappa and has now become a very popular commodity in the market.

Due to its rarity and popularity, the trees and jackfruits were being stolen by a few miscreants and hence there was a need for CCTV and solar-powered lights to be installed in the farm, Paramesha said.

“After repeated attempts by the miscreants to take away the fruits, I decided to put up CCTV cameras in the farm. I have invested Rs 25,000 to install the security cameras. The CCTV has a system that sends alert to my phone whenever people nearby the trees,” Paramesha told indianexpress.com.

“People in Bengaluru and Tumkur are familiar with it and during agri festivals, buyers crowd around the counters,” said Paramesha.

Moreover, the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Paramesha under which scientists plan to multiply the jackfruit variety through grafting.

IIHR will not only sell these saplings under its banner but will also provide 75 per cent of the proceeds to the farmer. It has also nominated Paramesha as “the custodian of genetic diversity” for this particular variety and named it ‘Siddu’ after his father.

According to IIHR scientists, the Siddu jackfruits have health benefits due to its high lycopin content of 2 mg per 100 gm of pulp, as against 0.2 mg in normal varieties. It is also rich in anti-oxidants.