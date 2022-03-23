Karnataka: Thirty-three people ‘encroached’ 2,391 acres in Koppa forest division

According to recent Karnataka Forest Department data accessed by indianexpress.com, 5,322 acres of forest land has been encroached across six different ranges of the Koppa forest division. Notably, 33 persons alone have encroached at least 2,391 acres of forest land.

Further, a total of 535 persons have been booked for violation of forest laws.

In NR Pura forest range, 123 cases of encroachment have been registered, and 129 cases have been filed in Kalasa.

Former principal chief conservator of forest (head of forest force) BK Singh said, “In order to carry out a survey, the forest department chooses a reference point and marks the boundaries. So, the affected parties who might lose land are often found defacing the reference points. During resurvey of the forest lands, it has been found that people remove fixed survey points, which makes the resurvey difficult. This also results in an increase in encroachment.”



Forest department officials also said that some of the surveys in Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga wildlife divisions have not been completed even a decade after they were first initiated.