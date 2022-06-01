Karnataka textbook row: More writers withdraw consent to publish works

Some more writers in Karnataka have withdrawn their consent to use their works in school textbooks in the wake of the revised Kannada and social science textbook controversy.

Roopa Hassan revoked the permission to use her poem, “Ammanaguvudhu Endhre”, in the Class IX Kannada textbook. Expressing her disappointment with the new textbook committee headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha, Hassan shot off a letter to Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh.

In the letter, Hassan stated that “the committee does not have a single woman representation and the Class X Kannada textbook does not have any literary works written by women.” She also alleged that the ruling BJP government “has forced its ideology into the textbook, violating the rules of the national curriculum framework of 2005.” The lessons should carry a learning curve based on unity, social justice and pluralism for students and should not be based on political motives, Hassan added.

Poet Chandrashekar Talya has also withdrawn his permission from using his poem in Class VI second language textbook in a mark of protest against the changes made in the textbooks. Meanwhile, writers such as Mudnakudu Chinnaswamy and Sarju Katkar have also withdrawn their consent from publishing their works in the Class V and Class VIII Kannada textbooks, respectively.

Chinnasawamy said ‘saffronising’ textbooks and ‘demeaning’ Rashtrakavi Kuvempu were attacks on Kannada culture. He also condemned the alleged distortion of social reformer Basavanna’s teachings in the Kannada textbook. Till now, around seven authors have revoked their permission from using their works.

Earlier, writers SG Siddaramaiah, HS Raghavendra Rao, Nataraja Budalu, and Chandrashekhar Nangli wrote to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai resigning from their posts in Dr GS Shivarudrappa Pratishthana to protest against the ‘insult’ meted out to the state anthem penned by Kuvempu.

For similar reasons, writer and scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah also resigned as president of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Pratishthana, demanding action against Chakrathirtha. Apart from literary scholars, seers like Panditharadhya Shivacharya Swamy also criticised the state government for ‘distorting’ Basavanna’s teachings. Nirmalananda Swamy of Adichunchanagiri Mutt has also sought action against Chakrathirtha.

Meanwhile, Nagesh is set to submit a report after considering all aspects of the textbook review controversy. “The next course of action would be initiated based on the minister’s report,” Bommai said.