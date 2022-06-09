Karnataka textbook row: Lack of study material hits much-hyped learning recovery programme

The raging controversy over revisions carried out by the BJP-led Karnataka government in language and social sciences textbooks has not just delayed their distribution in schools even nearly 20 days after the schools reopened for a new academic year. The lack of study material has affected a learning recovery programme initiated to fill the gap before schools begin their full academic programme for the year.

The Kalika Chetarike or the learning recovery programme was introduced this year for students from Classes 1 to 9 amid much hype by the primary and secondary education department. But a reality check in some schools has revealed that students have not received worksheets related to the programme and that some worksheets are still in the editing stage.

Many teachers in government schools now believe that a programme that was supposed to bridge the learning gap caused by the Covid-induced online classes may in fact increase the learning gaps. Teachers of Class 10 students, especially language teachers, are also worried over the uncertainty over Kannada textbooks.

“This year the students are facing a lot of problems regarding uniforms and textbooks. After 20 days of school reopening, we are supposed to start Kalika Chetarike (learning recovery) programme, but we have no worksheets,” a teacher at a government high school in the Bengaluru rural district said.

“We have been informed from the DSERT (Department of State Education and Training) that some worksheets are in the editing stage. The language teachers for Class 10 are in a fix on what to teach students because of the revision controversy,” said Shoba, headmaster of a government high school in Sarakki.

Some teachers of Class 10 have borrowed the textbooks from the previous year and are teaching topics that are common in the current academic year, said a government school teacher.

A controversy has erupted in Karnataka over the alleged saffronisation of language and social sciences textbooks by the BJP government resulting in a delay in their distribution to students. The state government is dilly-dallying between revising controversial portions or withdrawing the revised textbooks and returning to old textbooks.

According to the Karnataka education department, nearly 80 per cent of textbooks have been printed and 66 per cent have reached the schools.

Supply of uniforms hit

While the provision of study materials has not kept pace with the opening of schools there are also issues in the supply of uniforms across government and private schools.

The government schools are yet to receive fresh sets of uniforms. Unlike private schools, government school students are expected to stitch their uniforms on their own with the material provided by the state government.

According to Vishal R, commissioner of the Department of Public Instruction (DPI), a tender has not yet been invited for uniforms.

“Though we have written to the government about calling for the tenders, we are yet to get any approval on that front. A set of uniforms from the last academic year is currently being used. Normally, students should have received it before the classes began. The price of yarn has also shot up adding to the delay,” the officer said.

The common issue between government schools and private schools on uniforms is the increased price of raw materials and the lack of tailors to get them stitched. Vendors claim that cotton, which was being exported from China earlier, has stopped coming, while the Ukraine -Russia conflict has increased the price of raw materials.

“Since students were confined to online education for the past two years due to lockdown, the demand for uniforms declined. Moreover, those who had given orders did not buy them resulting in a massive loss as at least 70 per cent of the uniform stock was wasted,” said Shekar Ashtakar, partner at Vittal Dresses, a school uniform maker.

According to tailors in Bengaluru, the cost of cotton has gone up by around 40% this year.

“Now when things are getting back to normal, there is a sudden rise in the demand for uniforms. However, the textile industry took a major hit which led to the shutdown of many mills. The high cost of cotton, the dyes, and the non-availability of tailors have contributed to the shortage in uniform supplies,” said Ashtakar.

Outside the Vittal Dresses store in Bengaluru, a parent who has enrolled his son in the lower kindergarten class at a private school expressed exasperation over having to run from pillar to post to get a uniform stitched for his son.

“Although I have given the order for the uniform two weeks ago, it is still not ready. My son’s LKG classes have started and he is wearing coloured clothes to school. For an LKG student, the price of the uniform is set at Rs 4,000, which is very expensive. Till now, there is no clarity on when the uniforms will be ready,” said Pradeep Kumar, the parent.

“Most of the tailors left Bengaluru and moved to their native places during the lockdown in 2020. Some have even become food delivery partners,” said Prakash Rao, the owner of Thukaram Dresses, a garment retailer in Bengaluru.