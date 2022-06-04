Karnataka textbook revision committee dissolved; open to re-revise texts, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai dissolved the controversial textbook revision committee and said that the government was open to re-revising the content of the textbooks if people had objections to the changes introduced by the panel.

Bommai’s decision came after state Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh submitted a report on the committee. Bommai said the committee was dissolved as its work was complete.

There were widespread protests in Karnataka over the revisions in the Class 10 Kannada and Social Science textbooks for the academic year 2022-23, made on the recommendations of the textbook review committee headed by writer Rohith Chakrathirtha.

Responding to the controversy over social reformer Basavanna’s lesson, Bommai said, “Shri Pandithardhya Swamy and other seers have expressed their criticisms against the changes in Basavanna’s lessons. However, the new committee has not changed anything. It has retained the content on Basavanna’s lessons recommended by the Baraguru Ramachandrappa committee. We have ensured no religious sentiments are hurt.”

With many claiming that poems of poet Kuvempu had been dropped, Bommai mentioned that while the previous textbook committee included only seven poems of Kuvempu, the new committee has added three more and included 10 poems of Kuvempu in the Kannada textbooks.

Bommai also promised to take action against those who parodied the state anthem penned by Kuvempu, a parody shared by Chakrathirtha on social media in 2017. The government said that the cyber crime department will take up the probe.

Bommai also added that the lessons on freedom fighters and revolutionaries have not been dropped, contrary to the claims made by the opposition.

In its report, the primary and secondary education department has clarified that the current committee has not made any changes to Kuvempu’s lessons from Class 1-5 and for Class 4, the content recommended by the G S Moodambithaya and Baraguru Ramachandrappa committee has been retained.

The report also mentioned that so far, seven writers have revoked permission for using their works in the textbooks. “The writers should have expressed their objections and revoked their permission when the textbook revision committee was formed. It is not fair to drop the lessons when nearly 79% of textbooks have been printed and 66% have reached schools,” Nagesh said.

The government has still not clarified its decision on the revoked works.

The report also mentioned that lessons on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, social reformer Narayana Guru and social activist Periyar have not been dropped. However, G Ramakrishna, who has authored the lesson on Bhagat Singh, has revoked permission for using his work.