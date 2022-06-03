Karnataka textbook review committee head faces flak for old tweets on porn

The head of the Karnataka textbook review committee, Rohith Chakrathirtha, has been embroiled in yet another controversy after a series of tweets he posted in 2014 and 2015 on porn resurfaced online. Posting the screenshots of the tweets, a Twitter user on Wednesday said, “Tweets of a fellow who heads the syllabus committee for school texts in Karnataka.”

Admitting that the tweets were from his account, Chakrathirtha remained unfazed and said the posts were meant to be “jovial”. “It is not necessary to be the same now as you were a decade ago. All of us go through transformational changes in life. We were all excited about social media platforms during those days and I just posted one-liners of what was already in the public space,” he told The Indian Express.

Chakrathirtha has been receiving a lot of flak for introducing changes to class 10 Kannada and Social Science textbooks. He has also come under attack for including the speech of RSS founder K B Hedgewar in the Kannada textbook and for a Facebook post that was a parody of the state anthem written by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu.

“I myself have written an article on porn affecting children. Users who are mining these tweets must also extract the other articles on education that I have written. Why are they so selective about the posts?” Chakrathirtha asked. “There is no connection between the social media posts on porn and the textbook review committee. People are finding means to corner me and this has been happening for the last 10 years. I am not surprised.”

On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party worker B T Naganna also registered a police complaint against Chakrathirtha at Cubbon Park police station for insulting the state anthem ‘Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Tanujathe’ and Rashtrakavi Kuvempu in a Facebook post in 2017.