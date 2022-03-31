Karnataka textbook panel: Remove parts that ‘hurt Brahmin sentiments’, add info on Sanatana Dharma

The school textbook review committee set up by the Karnataka government has recommended that the introductory part of a chapter titled ‘Rise of New Religions’ in the Class 8 social sciences textbook be removed. The committee said content “hurting Brahmin sentiment” should be removed and information on Sanatana Dharma should be added.

The introductory part of chapter 6 in the textbook says that during the Vedic period, sacrifices of agricultural animals and the use of ghee and milk during havans had caused food scarcity. It also said that common people of the time did not understand Sanskrit, which was used in chants during such rituals. Buddhism and Jainism, the lesson in the textbook said, taught simple ways, leading to the growth of these religions.

“Present textbook chapters say that the common people could not follow Sanskrit language, and blames the Vedic way of life for the rise of other religions such as Jainism and Buddhism in India. But when we checked the validity of these claims made in the textbook, we could not find any evidence. It is just the author’s opinion. Hence, we suggested removing this from the textbooks and recommended adding information about Sanatana Dharma,” Rohith Chakrathirtha, who heads the textbook review committee, told The Indian Express. Chakrathirtha is a writer and member of the Kannada Development Authority.

“We have recommended adding information about before and after Sanatana Dharma, which will include the Vedic tradition and knowledge system of that time,” he added.

In February 2021, the Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board members had met then chief minister B S Yediyurappa and objected to parts of a chapter in the social science textbook. The Yediyurappa government had issued a circular on February 17, 2021 instructing that the chapter should neither be taught nor used for evaluation.

The Indian Express had previously reported that the Karnataka government has plans to revise school textbooks and delete some chapters, including the one on 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, which purportedly portrays him in a “glorified” manner.

The school textbook review committee has recommended to the state education department to retain the chapter on Tipu Sultan without any glorification of him, according to sources in the department.

Chakrathirtha has suggested that lessons on the Ahom dynasty, the Karkota dynasty, and the history of Kashmir be included in textbooks, sources said.