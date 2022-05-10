Amid PSI recruitment scam, Karnataka tightens security ahead of test for teachers

Following the controversial PSI (Police Sub-Inspector) recruitment scam, the competitive exams for teachers for 15,000 jobs in different districts will now be conducted under strong vigilance, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh said Tuesday.

“We are ensuring a tight vigilance by implementing two-level screening of the candidates wherein the police officers and education officials will check the candidates thoroughly. No electronic devices, including watches, will be allowed inside the examination centres. A three-member committee, including the superintendent of police (SP), chief executive officer (CEO) of the Zilla Panchayat and deputy commissioner (DC) will be appointed in every district to carry out a foolproof examination. Any malpractice will be dealt with strict action,” Nagesh said while addressing the media Tuesday.

The examinations, which are scheduled to be held on May 21 and May 22, will be conducted in 435 centres across different districts in the state. According to Nagesh, the highest number of applications has been received for social science followed by other subjects.

Chikkodi has the highest number of examination centres (37) with 11,199 candidates taking up the examination here. Meanwhile, Raichur will have 33 exam centres followed by Yadgir (28), Vijaynagar (13), Bagalkot (22), Belagavi (25) and Bengaluru (15).

The minister also mentioned that Section 144 will be imposed in 200-metre radius around all exam centres for the two days. “CCTV cameras will be installed at all the classrooms and a separate room will be constituted to monitor the candidates. Candidates must report to the centre one hour before to ensure there is no last-minute tension and to carry out the screening process effectively,” said Nagesh.