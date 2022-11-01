Karnataka floats tenders to restore Chandapura, Muthanallur lakes

After being pulled up by National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Karnataka minor irrigation department Friday floated tenders worth Rs 2.53 crore to carry out the restoration of Chandapura and Muthanallur lakes in the Anekal taluk of Karnataka by clearing the encroachments.

According to the department, the restoration work has to be completed by mid-2023, before the onset of monsoon. The work involves desilting the lakes and making arrangements for the natural treatment of untreated water flowing into the lakes. The revenue department has been asked to conduct surveys of the lakes and remove encroachments accordingly.

The NGT last month imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 500 crore on the Karnataka government for its failure to maintain Chandapura lake.

“Moreover, the bidder will also be responsible for the maintenance of Chandapura lake for a period of two years,” an official from the minor irrigation department said.

The minor irrigation department has specified that all the relevant designs and drawings by the bidder for the restoration plan should be scrutinised by institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) or the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

The NGT had taken cognisance of a November 21, 2021 report ‘Lakes of Bengaluru: Industrial effluents, raw sewage; stinky tale of Chandapura lake’ published in The Indian Express and constituted a seven-member joint committee to look into the facts related to the violation of buffer zone and solid waste management guidelines at Chandapura lake.

“I am very happy to see the progress being initiated towards the restoration of the lake. All the lakes in Anekal should be restored and our efforts are towards it. This is a historical lake dating back to the Chola period. One can imagine the utility of this lake for ages. It is important that this lake is restored to its pristine status,” said captain (retired) Santhosh Kumar, who has been fighting for the restoration of the lakes in Anekal taluk.