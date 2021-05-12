Karnataka temporarily suspends vaccination for 18-44 age group from May 14

As per data shared by the Karnataka Health Department, a total of 1.08 crore doses of vaccine has been administered in the state so far, since January 16. (PTI Photo)

The Karnataka government Wednesday announced that it would temporarily suspend anti-Covid vaccination for people aged 18 to 44 from May 14.

“This order will be applicable for COVID vaccination at all Government COVID vaccination centers in the state,” a note issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare read. This includes beneficiaries who have already obtained an appointment as well.

It added that the state government had decided to use the available stock of vaccines to inoculate persons aged 45 and above, waiting for their second dose.

“The state government has decided that the vaccine procured directly by the state for vaccination of persons between 18 to 44 years will be utilized for vaccination of beneficiaries who are due for the second dose. Therefore all vaccines available with the state government (ie. supplied by GoI & procured directly by state) will be utilized for vaccination of beneficiaries due for the second dose,” the note mentioned.

Earlier on Wednesday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta Wednesday admitted that the Karnataka capital was facing a shortage of vaccines explaining that this had led to the civic body prioritising jabs for those in need.

“Priority is given to those who need to get the second dose and to those above 45 years of age. Those between 18 and 45 will be provided with the vaccine once there is an adequate supply of vaccine,” Gupta said.

As per data shared by the Karnataka Health Department, a total of 1.08 crore doses of vaccine has been administered in the state so far, since January 16. Of these, over 85.88 lakh were first doses while 22.93 were second doses administered across age and priority groups so far.

Meanwhile, 70,371 people aged 18 to 44 have been inoculated in the state so far.