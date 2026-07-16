To curb theft, Karnataka to put temple donation boxes under CCTV watch

Amid allegations of donation thefts at Ayodhya Ram Mandir and Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand shaking the trust of devotees, Karnataka on Thursday announced that each donation box in the temples of the state will be monitored by four CCTV cameras.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said Thursday that the surveillance of donation boxes will be carried out from a central office and a dedicated control room will also be set up to bring temples under comprehensive CCTV surveillance. “The measures are aimed at preventing theft from donation boxes and curbing irregularities in the management and accounting of temple offerings,” he said.