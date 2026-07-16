To curb theft, Karnataka to put temple donation boxes under CCTV watch

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Amid allegations of donation thefts at Ayodhya Ram Mandir and Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand shaking the trust of devotees, Karnataka on Thursday announced that each donation box in the temples of the state will be monitored by four CCTV cameras.
Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said Thursday that the surveillance of donation boxes will be carried out from a central office and a dedicated control room will also be set up to bring temples under comprehensive CCTV surveillance. “The measures are aimed at preventing theft from donation boxes and curbing irregularities in the management and accounting of temple offerings,” he said.
“Of the nearly 39,000 temples under Karnataka’s Muzrai Department, around 200 are classified as Category-A due to the substantial revenue they receive through devotees’ offerings. CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor each donation box from four different angles,” he said, without specifying the number of temples that will get the facility.
“All temples must maintain proper and transparent accounts of the donations they receive. Category ‘A’ temples together have nearly Rs 2,521 crore in fixed deposits. These funds must be utilised for the development of the respective temples. Master plans will be prepared and implemented in the coming days,” he said.
Temple funds, he said, would not be diverted for any other purpose under any circumstances. “The money belonging to a temple will be used for the development of that temple. Only 10 per cent of the funds will be utilised for the development of Category ‘C’ temples,” he said.
The announcement comes amid renewed attention on the security and accounting of temple donations following the alleged theft and embezzlement of donated funds and valuables from donation boxes at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
At Badrinath Dham, a staff member in the office of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman was suspended days after allegations surfaced of irregularities in the handling of donations and offerings.
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