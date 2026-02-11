Karnataka techie shot dead in Canada: Police suspect ‘targeted killing’, says Chandan’s friend

The friend, who has been living in Canada for several years and is active in the Kannadiga community there, said the killing has left not only the Kannada community but the wider Indian diaspora shaken.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 10:32 PM IST
chandan kumarChandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar (37), a resident of Brampton and a native of Nelamangala near Bengaluru. (Source: Express Photo)
Days after a 37-year-old software engineer from Karnataka was shot dead in Canada, Toronto Police has told his friends that preliminary investigations suggest it was a “targeted killing”.

Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar (37), a resident of Brampton and a native of Nelamangala near Bengaluru, was shot around 3.31 pm on February 7 at the parking lot of Woodbine Shopping Centre, near Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27 in Toronto.

A Chandan, who did not wish to be named, told The Indian Express that he had spoken with multiple police officials in Canada who strongly suspect it was a targeted attack. “The investigation so far has indicated that it was a targeted attack, and the killers only fired at him before fleeing. This is what the police officials told me,” the friend said.

On Wednesday, Chandan’s body was kept for public viewing in Toronto, and friends were coordinating with authorities to repatriate it to India. “I think the formalities are almost complete, and Chandan’s body would reach India by Saturday. The Kannadiga community here is coordinating with the police,” he added.

“He was very active in pro-Kannada events and with the Kannada community. We do not know what other associations he had outside of it.

He worked as a software engineer at LTI Mindtree and was good at his work,” the friend said.

The friend, who has been living in Canada for several years and is active in the Kannadiga community there, said the killing has left not only the Kannada community but the wider Indian diaspora shaken. He said they were still unaware of the motive behind the attack, adding that several rounds were fired and all of them were directed at Chandan at the parking lot. He said the community was still struggling to come to terms with the incident.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, who visited the bereaved parents at Thayalgoundanahalli in Nelamangala taluk on Tuesday, said he had initiated communication through official channels and would make arrangements to bring the body back to his village by Saturday.

