Karnataka techie shot dead in Canada: Police suspect ‘targeted killing’, says Chandan’s friend

Days after a 37-year-old software engineer from Karnataka was shot dead in Canada, Toronto Police has told his friends that preliminary investigations suggest it was a “targeted killing”.

Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar (37), a resident of Brampton and a native of Nelamangala near Bengaluru, was shot around 3.31 pm on February 7 at the parking lot of Woodbine Shopping Centre, near Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27 in Toronto.

A Chandan, who did not wish to be named, told The Indian Express that he had spoken with multiple police officials in Canada who strongly suspect it was a targeted attack. “The investigation so far has indicated that it was a targeted attack, and the killers only fired at him before fleeing. This is what the police officials told me,” the friend said.