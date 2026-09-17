‘Er’ for engineers, ‘Tr’ for teachers: Karnataka okays 2 new prefixes for professionals

Karnataka's new directives allows teachers to use Tr and engineers Er before their names, just as in the traditional practice of placing Dr before the names of medical professionals and scholars. (AI-generated image)

In an effort to give formal recognition to teachers and engineers, Karnataka issued two government orders this month allowing professionals in the two sectors to use official prefixes before their names — Tr and Er respectively.

Under the new directives, teachers can now use Tr and engineers Er before their names, just as in the traditional practice of placing Dr before the names of medical professionals and scholars.

The order on using the ‘Tr’ prefix was issued on Teacher’s Day, September 5, while the corresponding order to use the ‘Er’ prefix for engineers was issued during the Engineers’ Day celebrations on September 15.