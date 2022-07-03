scorecardresearch
Karnataka: Teacher held for forcing student’s mother to sleep with him, circulating her video

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 3, 2022 9:40:37 pm
The Karnataka police have arrested the government schoolteacher (Representational)

The Karnataka police have arrested a government schoolteacher for allegedly forcing the mother of one of his students to have sex with him and then circulating the video of the act.

According to the police, the complainant has alleged that the teacher promised tuition and government facilities for her daughter, and forced her to have sex with him.

“He recorded the act. He then threatened the woman to cooperate with him or he would make her video viral on social media. Later, he circulated the video,” a police officer said.

The woman approached the police, and the man was Sunday nabbed from Goa, where he had fled to. During the probe, said the police, it has been found that the accused would punish children severely and touch them inappropriately.

According to police sources, the teacher allegedly also sent explicit messages to some parents.

The Deputy Director of Department of Public Instruction (DDPI) has suspended the teacher.

