Karnataka teacher hailed as hero in lockdown faces action over school ‘closure’ comment

A teacher praised for transforming a government school in Karnataka through crowdfunding during lockdown has been issued a showcause notice over a social media comment criticising an alleged plan to shut down schools with fewer students.

The notice issued on Friday to Veeranna Madiwalar by deputy director of public instruction Mohan Kumar Hanchante read, “Madiwalar has posted a comment under the news article titled ‘13,800 schools in Karnataka to be merged?’ wherein, referring to the school education minister’s claim he said, “This is a massacre on schools and children’s future’.”

The notice said the comment by Madiwalar, who teaches at Government Lower Primary School in Ambedkar Nagar in Belagavi district, was in violation of the Karnataka Civil Service Rules. It asked him to appear before the education department to give reasons why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

The plan to “merge schools” to set up model schools has come under flak from Opposition parties, academics and social groups who allege that the 13,800 government schools will be shut down, depriving poor children of education. Some villages have demanded that the schools not be shut down despite having fewer students.

Reacting to the showcause notice, Madiwalar wrote on Facebook on July 24 that he was ready to face disciplinary action. “An honest teacher does not feel happy but feels sad when any school closes. When it was said that 13,800 schools will be merged, I was deeply hurt and I wrote two lines criticising the move. That is being regarded as a crime now and I was served a showcause notice. Writing and teaching are my life and it cannot be stopped. I am ready to face disciplinary action,” wrote the schoolteacher, who is also a poet.

Dr Niranjanaradhya V P, an educationist, criticised the government plan and echoed Madiwalar’s apprehensions. “The teacher has just expressed his concern and fear about the government’s move to merge the schools, which will eventually deprive many students of education. It is important to have foundational-level schools in villages up to Class 4 because education at that level is driven by the community. You cannot expect a 10-year-old to travel long distances away from his village to seek education. The government’s model-school policy will only exclude children from the education system,” he said.

Madiwalar drew praise from netizens, teachers and civil servants in 2021 for transforming his school. He reportedly raised over Rs 18 lakh online and painted the school in Belagavi by staying there during lockdown. He also set up a library and smart classroom in the school where he teaches.