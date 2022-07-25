scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Karnataka teacher hailed as hero in lockdown faces action over school ‘closure’ comment

Veeranna Madiwalar, who teaches at Government Lower Primary School in Ambedkar Nagar in Belagavi district, writes on Facebook that he is ready to face disciplinary action.

Written by Sanath Prasad | Bengaluru |
July 25, 2022 5:08:01 pm
The notice said the comment by Veeranna Madiwalar, who teaches at Government Lower Primary School in Ambedkar Nagar in Belagavi district, was in violation of the Karnataka Civil Service Rules. (Facebook/Veeranna Madiwalar)

A teacher praised for transforming a government school in Karnataka through crowdfunding during lockdown has been issued a showcause notice over a social media comment criticising an alleged plan to shut down schools with fewer students.

The notice issued on Friday to Veeranna Madiwalar by deputy director of public instruction Mohan Kumar Hanchante read, “Madiwalar has posted a comment under the news article titled ‘13,800 schools in Karnataka to be merged?’ wherein, referring to the school education minister’s claim he said, “This is a massacre on schools and children’s future’.”

The notice said the comment by Madiwalar, who teaches at Government Lower Primary School in Ambedkar Nagar in Belagavi district, was in violation of the Karnataka Civil Service Rules. It asked him to appear before the education department to give reasons why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

The plan to “merge schools” to set up model schools has come under flak from Opposition parties, academics and social groups who allege that the 13,800 government schools will be shut down, depriving poor children of education. Some villages have demanded that the schools not be shut down despite having fewer students.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?Premium
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?
KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumoursPremium
KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumours
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...

Reacting to the showcause notice, Madiwalar wrote on Facebook on July 24 that he was ready to face disciplinary action. “An honest teacher does not feel happy but feels sad when any school closes. When it was said that 13,800 schools will be merged, I was deeply hurt and I wrote two lines criticising the move. That is being regarded as a crime now and I was served a showcause notice. Writing and teaching are my life and it cannot be stopped. I am ready to face disciplinary action,” wrote the schoolteacher, who is also a poet.

Dr Niranjanaradhya V P, an educationist, criticised the government plan and echoed Madiwalar’s apprehensions. “The teacher has just expressed his concern and fear about the government’s move to merge the schools, which will eventually deprive many students of education. It is important to have foundational-level schools in villages up to Class 4 because education at that level is driven by the community. You cannot expect a 10-year-old to travel long distances away from his village to seek education. The government’s model-school policy will only exclude children from the education system,” he said.

More from Bangalore

Madiwalar drew praise from netizens, teachers and civil servants in 2021 for transforming his school. He reportedly raised over Rs 18 lakh online and painted the school in Belagavi by staying there during lockdown. He also set up a library and smart classroom in the school where he teaches.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Kerala: ED raids CSI premises over black money scam

Kerala: ED raids CSI premises over black money scam

It may be back to BSP for OP Rajbhar, eyes Dalit-MBC formula

It may be back to BSP for OP Rajbhar, eyes Dalit-MBC formula

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?
Explained

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist
On his birth anniversary

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?

ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?

Premium
Wary of inviting BJP criticism, Telangana, Andhra govts go all out for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Wary of inviting BJP criticism, Telangana, Andhra govts go all out for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking
Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking

KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumours

KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumours

Premium
Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed
Watch video

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

Premium
How quilt-making became a ray of hope for this Rajasthani community

How quilt-making became a ray of hope for this Rajasthani community

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement