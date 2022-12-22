scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

After son, Karnataka teacher attacked by colleague dies in hospital

Dr Ramalingappa Antartani, director of KIMS Hubballi, said Geetha was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state and was suffering from low blood pressure (hypotension).

(Representational)

Guest teacher Geetha Barikeri, who was attacked with a shovel by her colleague Muthappa Yellappa Kuri on December 19 at Hadali Government Primary School in Gadak disrtict, died around 11:30 am on Thursday due to severe head injury, Dr Ramalingappa Antartani, director of KIMS Hubballi, said.

Antartani said Geetha was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state and was suffering from low blood pressure (hypotension). She was put on a ventilator, and spent three days in the ICU, but eventually succumbed due to severe internal bleeding and cerebral edema (brain swelling), he said.

"We were trying to stabilise her blood pressure with injection support as there was no chance for a surgical intervention. She died due to severe head injuries. The postmortem will be conducted after the police complete the formalities," the KIMS director said.

Her son, Bharath Barikeri, was killed in the attack. The accused beat the 10-year-old boy, twirled him and smashed the boy’s head against a cement pillar, before flinging him from the first floor of the school building. Kuri, also a temporary teacher, had also attacked the headmaster of the school, Sanganagouda Patil.

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by Gadag police, Kuri and Barikeri (both guest teachers) were in an alleged extramarital relationship. Kuri was jealous after suspecting that Barikeri was getting close to the headmaster of the school, during a school trip a month ago.

“Kuri’s intention was to attack anybody linked with Geetha after coming back from the school trip. He was jealous of Geetha’s alleged relationship with the headmaster,” superintendent of police (Gadag) Shivaprakash Devaraju had said.

The accused was nabbed by the police on Tuesday.

Geetha is survived by her husband, a farmer, who met with an accident a year ago and is in a crippled state. The accused has been charged under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 06:55:00 pm
