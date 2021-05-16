Karnataka task force: Make institutional quarantine must in villages, slums

The task force on Saturday also approved an allocation of Rs 843 crore for procuring two crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines through a global tender. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

A ministerial task force set up to deal with Covid-19 in Karnataka has recommended making institutional quarantine mandatory for those testing positive in the rural areas and urban slums as part of efforts to stop the Covid-19 spread beyond Bengaluru.

A meeting of the task force, headed by deputy chief minister C N Ashwathnarayan, on Saturday made the decision. “In rural areas Covid Care Centers will be established at the primary healthcare centre level. Arrangements for isolation and treatment shall be made in places such as hostels,” Ashwathnarayan said.

Covid 19 infections in Karnataka have remained in the 40,000 range for several weeks now despite the numbers in Bengaluru, the epicentre, dipping from the 20,000 range to around 15,000 in recent days — suggesting that the virus is spreading in other districts of the state.

The task force on Saturday also approved an allocation of Rs 843 crore for procuring two crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines through a global tender. “Earlier, we had decided on one tender for supply of the entire two crore doses, but we have now decided to split it into four tenders for supply of 50 lakh doses each,” the deputy chief minister said.