What’s in your sweet? Karnataka issues notices to 25 units after food safety drive

In a two-day operation ahead of Dasara and Diwali, the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) department inspected 186 sweet-manufacturing units and issued notices to 25 establishments for alleged unhygienic and poor storage conditions.

According to an official FSDA statement on Friday night, the inspections were carried out on October 15 and 16. A total of 270 food samples were collected during the special drive and sent to government food laboratories for analysis.

Eighty sweet marts were inspected on the first day of the drive and 106 on the second.

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Among the 25 sweet manufacturing units or food business operators issued notices for unhygienic conditions, two are in Bengaluru: Bansuri Sweets and Sangam Sweets. The maximum notices—four—were issued to sweet marts in Kalaburagi, followed by Kolar, Raichur and Koppal with three notices each. A penalty of Rs 7,000 was imposed on two business operators.