What’s in your sweet? Karnataka issues notices to 25 units after food safety drive

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In a two-day operation ahead of Dasara and Diwali, the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) department inspected 186 sweet-manufacturing units and issued notices to 25 establishments for alleged unhygienic and poor storage conditions.
According to an official FSDA statement on Friday night, the inspections were carried out on October 15 and 16. A total of 270 food samples were collected during the special drive and sent to government food laboratories for analysis.
Eighty sweet marts were inspected on the first day of the drive and 106 on the second.
Among the 25 sweet manufacturing units or food business operators issued notices for unhygienic conditions, two are in Bengaluru: Bansuri Sweets and Sangam Sweets. The maximum notices—four—were issued to sweet marts in Kalaburagi, followed by Kolar, Raichur and Koppal with three notices each. A penalty of Rs 7,000 was imposed on two business operators.
“During the inspections, violations such as unhygienic conditions in food preparation and storage areas, absence of medical fitness certificates for food handlers, and labelling deficiencies were observed. In this regard, notices were issued to sweet manufacturing units/food business operators,” the FSDA said.
Wider food safety crackdown
Last week, the food safety department in Karnataka had turned its attention to poor hygiene and storage practices at ice cream manufacturing facilities with a series of raids at 45 units in the state on October 8.
The inspections allegedly found that ice cream parlours in Bengaluru had stocked expired food products, including biscuits, milk, alkalized tea/coffee mixes and desiccated coconut powder, which were seized.
The FSDA has been conducting widespread food safety inspections in line with similar enforcement efforts in Mumbai. The drive in Karnataka started after Health Minister U T Khader took charge of the health and family welfare ministry in June.
Inspections of kitchens and food storage facilities at five-star hotels, prominent restaurants, fast food centres, and private clubs have been conducted in Karnataka in recent months.