What’s in your sweet? Karnataka issues notices to 25 units after food safety drive

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration department inspected 80 sweet-manufacturing units on the first day of the drive and 106 on the second.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 01:14 PM IST
Karnataka food safety drive sweetsAccording to an FSDA statement, 270 food samples were collected during the special drive and sent to government food laboratories for analysis. (Photo: Special arrangement)
Make us preferred source on Google

In a two-day operation ahead of Dasara and Diwali, the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) department inspected 186 sweet-manufacturing units and issued notices to 25 establishments for alleged unhygienic and poor storage conditions.

According to an official FSDA statement on Friday night, the inspections were carried out on October 15 and 16. A total of 270 food samples were collected during the special drive and sent to government food laboratories for analysis.

Eighty sweet marts were inspected on the first day of the drive and 106 on the second.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Among the 25 sweet manufacturing units or food business operators issued notices for unhygienic conditions, two are in Bengaluru: Bansuri Sweets and Sangam Sweets. The maximum notices—four—were issued to sweet marts in Kalaburagi, followed by Kolar, Raichur and Koppal with three notices each. A penalty of Rs 7,000 was imposed on two business operators.

Also Read | Expired milk, hygiene lapses: Inside Karnataka raids on ice cream units

“During the inspections, violations such as unhygienic conditions in food preparation and storage areas, absence of medical fitness certificates for food handlers, and labelling deficiencies were observed. In this regard, notices were issued to sweet manufacturing units/food business operators,” the FSDA said.

Wider food safety crackdown

Last week, the food safety department in Karnataka had turned its attention to poor hygiene and storage practices at ice cream manufacturing facilities with a series of raids at 45 units in the state on October 8.

The inspections allegedly found that ice cream parlours in Bengaluru had stocked expired food products, including biscuits, milk, alkalized tea/coffee mixes and desiccated coconut powder, which were seized.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Cockroaches, poor hygiene found in kitchens of Bengaluru’s prominent clubs

The FSDA has been conducting widespread food safety inspections in line with similar enforcement efforts in Mumbai. The drive in Karnataka started after Health Minister U T Khader took charge of the health and family welfare ministry in June.

Inspections of kitchens and food storage facilities at five-star hotels, prominent restaurants, fast food centres, and private clubs have been conducted in Karnataka in recent months.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments