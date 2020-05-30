No Sunday Curfew in Karnataka this week, services from 7 am to 7 pm

All normal services will continue in Karnataka tomorrow from 7 am to 7pm. All normal services will continue in Karnataka tomorrow from 7 am to 7pm.

The Karnataka government Saturday said there would no ‘Sunday Curfew’ in the state this week, and that services would continue between 7 am and 7 pm. According to an order issued by the state Chief Secretary T M Vijaybhaskar, the curfew was withdrawn after requests by the public.

Following the order, officials said Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses would run tomorrow. At least 3,500 buses will be in service.

Karnataka Friday recorded as many as 248 Covid-19 infections, the biggest single-day spike, with most cases involving people who returned from Maharashtra. One death was also reported.

The total number of cases in the state has now reached 2,781, of which 1,837 are active. The state has recorded 48 deaths and 894 people have been treated and discharged from hospitals.

In another order issued, the state has decided to skip mid-day media release.

” Due to increase in number of cases in last few days and as being done in other states of the country , its decided by Task Force that Mid day media release will not be there. There will be evening press conference by Hon’ble Primary and Secondary Education Minister with complete details as usual. Media friends are requested to appreciate the situation and cooperate,” it said.

