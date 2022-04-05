75 per cent area in Karnataka falls under dry zone, finds study

Almost 75 per cent area in Karnataka is either arid or semi-arid. This finding has been included in a study, ‘Indigenous Species in the Afforestation of Dry Zone, Karnataka’, authored by former Indian Forest Service officer Dipak Sarmah. The study claims that much of the state has lost its ‘pristine’ vegetation owing to centuries of ‘anthropogenic’ pressure.

Published by the Karnataka Forest Department in its Quarterly Journal of Forestry and Allied Sciences, the study further mentions that all talukas of thirteen districts – Bidar, Yadgiri, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Gadag, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura and Kolar – come under the dry zone.

The study explains that tremendous increase in population in the last fifteen decades, led to substantial areas being cleared for agriculture, settlement and pasture, which, in turn, considerably shrunk the area under natural vegetation.

“In most of the districts in the dry zone, agricultural lands now constitute about 75-90 per cent of the respective geographical areas of the districts. The remaining areas with natural growth, which are mostly designated as reserved forests or protected forests administered by the Forest Department, constitute only about 10 per cent of the geographical area of the dry zone.

“The present condition of these forests is fairly degraded. In fact, most of these forests have degenerated into scrub types with only a few reasonably good patches such as Savanadurga, Sandur, Chincholi, etc still retaining their original status of climax dry deciduous forests,” the study says.

The pressure on forests to provide firewood and small timber to the neighbouring towns in the earlier decades further depleted natural vegetation, the study notes.

“Attempts at regenerating the felled areas through natural regeneration (seed or coppice) were by and large unsuccessful as the follow-up operations were either inadequate or were not carried out properly. Due to severe biotic pressure from illicit removal of firewood and small timber, overgrazing, recurrent fires, encroachments, etc, the incoming vegetation kept on getting decimated and resulted in the formation of scrub forests,” it says.

The study further notes that extensive forest areas in the dry zone were degraded with the introduction of eucalyptus trees, which damaged the soil quality and moisture conditions.

Sarmah has recommended that the remaining forests be continuously protected from fire, encroachment and excessive grazing. “If the forest is continuously protected from fire, etc, the soil conditions improve through accumulation of humus and increase in moisture level, and seedlings of other trees and shrubs occurring in the neighbourhood also start appearing,” the study concludes.