Karnataka: Students to join Nagarahole forest team as interns

In a first-of-its-kind move in Karnataka, the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR) has decided to induct college students as interns. A few selected students will join the Nagarahole Tiger Conservation Foundation (NTCF) programme to get hands-on experience on the functioning of the forest department, the authorities said. The NTCF is a registered society of the NTR.

‘An internship is an opportunity for a candidate to secure practical work experience… Indian students from recognized universities in India securing at least 60 per cent marks in their last degree or certificate examination or those who are pursuing their degrees are eligible for the internship,’ the NTCF stated in a circular.

The minimum duration of the internship is two months, and it can be extended up to five months depending on the performance of the candidate and requirement of the NTCF, the Foundation said.

Speaking with indianexpress.com, NTR Director Mahesh Kumar said, “The main intent behind the internship programme is to motivate students to join the conservation sector. They might be interested in knowing more about the functioning of the forest department and the role of forest officers. In the end, conservation is a duty of each and every citizen. We will shortlist five students for the internship and they will get a great exposure.”