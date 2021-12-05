scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 05, 2021
Karnataka: 43 students test positive in new Covid-19 cluster in Chikkamagluru residential school

Health department officials said 40 students of Jawahar Navodaya School at Seegodu near Balehonnur tested positive on Sunday. Three students had tested positive for Covid-19 the previous day.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
December 5, 2021 12:14:12 pm
Most of the infected persons are asymptomatic and have been quarantined in different blocks within the campus itself, a senior official from the district administration said. (Representative image/PTI)

Forty students of a school in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sunday, officials of the health and family welfare department confirmed.

The new cluster has been identified at Jawahar Navodaya School at Seegodu near Balehonnur after samples of 418 people, including students and staff, were tested after three students had contracted Covid-19 the previous day.

“With this, the total number of active cases in the cluster has risen to 43, with most of them being asymptomatic. Their health parameters are being monitored continuously and the school has been sealed for the next fortnight. All infected people have been quarantined in different blocks within the campus itself,” a senior official from the district administration told The Indian Express.

Also Read |‘Hope to see visible change in nourishment and attendance’: BC Nagesh on mid-day meals

Incidentally, this comes a day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the government’s decision that any area with three or more cases of Covid-19 will be classified as a cluster, citing measures taken to contain the spread of the Omicron variant in the state.

Earlier, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had defined clusters to be with at least 10 active Covid-19 cases.

As on Saturday, the health bulletin stated that Chikkamagluru district had 45 active cases. This is expected to double in the coming days with more tests being conducted in the area, officials hinted.

