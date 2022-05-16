Karnataka: Students tell CM Bommai of infra issues plaguing schools

After the 35-day summer break, students returned to schools across Karnataka Monday on the first day of the new academic year. On the occasion, many schools welcomed students with a rose and also served dishes like payasa and obbattu in the mid-day meal.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched the ‘Kalika Chetarike’ programme at the Empress Karnataka Public School in Tumkur, and distributed free textbooks to students Monday. The Kalika Chetarike (learning recovery) programme has been designed to help students bridge the learning gap created during the last two years of the pandemic, said the government.

During the inauguration, Bommai said, “Gone are the days when people with land and money power ruled the world. It is now time for people with wisdom and knowledge to rule the world. We want to ensure that students are equipped with the right arithmetic and alphabetical skills to compete in the real world. Kalika Chetarike is an effort in that direction and it will help students regain their academic skills and be a driving force for development in the state and the country.”

The event, which was attended by students from various government schools in the state, also saw students posing multiple questions to Bommai. From fixing toilets to demanding better infrastructure, students opened up on various issues plaguing their respective schools.

Jeevita Rayangowda, a student of Government Model Higher Primary School (Kuvempu) Bellavi in Tumkur, raised the issue of poor sanitation in school toilets. “We are about 850 students and there is nobody to clean the toilets. We clean the toilets on our own and this is impacting our studies. It is getting very difficult for us,” she said. In reply, the chief minister assured the student that the issue will be resolved.

Bharath CS, a student from a government school in Tumkur, brought up the issue of water leakage in classrooms and requested the chief minister to construct new rooms for the school. To which Bommai replied, “A lot of schools are facing the water leakage problem because of lack of infrastructure upgrade in the last seven to eight years. Therefore, in this year’s budget we have allotted Rs 1,000 crore to build over 6,500 classrooms.” Some attendees also requested the chief minister to resume the bicycle scheme, shuchi (sanitary pads) scheme, outbound trips and ensure vaccine coverage for students.