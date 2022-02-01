Karnataka: Students wearing hijab denied entry again, move High Court

On World Hijab Day, the Pre-University College students in Udupi in Karnataka were again denied entry to classes on Tuesday for wearing hijab.

On Tuesday, when the college reopened after a gap of two weeks due to rising Covid cases, six students were denied entry to classes for wearing hijab. The College Development Monitoring Committee (CDMC), which had conducted a meeting on Monday, had decided to deny the entry of students with hijab.

Udupi MLA and president of CDMC, K Raghupathi Bhat categorically said that students cannot attend classes wearing the hijab. He said, “We met the parents of the girls and told them that if they have decided to wear hijab to college, they need not come. It has polluted the atmosphere of the college. We have decided to not allow organisations and media inside campus. After two months, there will be exams and other parents have also expressed their concerns. We have also informed police department to provide security.”

The students on Tuesday stayed outside the classroom within the campus as they refused to remove their hijab. One of the students has approached the High Court with a plea to allow them to wear hijab as it is a fundamental right under Article 14 and 25 of the Constitution of India.

A student named Resham has filed a writ petition before the HC in which the government of Karnataka is one of the respondents.

In the petition, Resham said that she, along with other female students who profess Islam, were denied entry into the government college premises and barred from attending classes on the ground that they were wearing hijab (head scarf).

The Campus Front of India (CFI), a student arm of the Popular Front of India (PFI), has backed the students for fighting for their rights. Meanwhile, Hindu Jagarana Vedhike members have threatened that Hindu girls will come to college with saffron shawls if hijab is allowed inside the classroom.

The Karnataka education department has directed a committee to formulate uniform guidelines across the state in PU Colleges. The department in the circular had also asked to maintain status-quo till the government comes with guidelines. The college authorities said that they are following the instructions of the government.