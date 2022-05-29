Karnataka: Student wearing skull cap ‘assaulted’, six police officials, college principal booked

Karnataka police have registered an FIR against seven people, including the principal of a college and six police officials, on charges of thrashing a 19-year-old student for wearing a skull cap in college. The case was registered after a local court directed the police to investigate it.

The student, identified as Naveed Hasan Saab Tharathari, studies in first grade government college in Teradal under Bagalkot district of Karnataka. According to police sources, the incident took place on February 18. Naveed was allegedly insulted, assaulted and prevented from entering the institution for wearing a skull cap.

According to the complaint, Naveed was hit with a leather belt for two hours.

Terdal police sub-inspector Raju Bilagi, police officers Gani PH, Mallikarjun Kenchannavar, Kalathe SB, Madanamatti SC, Sannatti and first grade government college principal Annappayya have been named in the FIR. The police have booked a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 109, 295(a), 323, 324, 341, 342 and 506.

The court will take up the case for hearing on June 30. Jamakhandi deputy SP has been made the investigator in the case.

Earlier, Annayappa had filed an FIR against Naveed and his father accusing them of assaulting him and obstructing him from discharging his duty.