Campus polls return to Karnataka: Government meets student unions, to follow Lyngdoh panel norms

With the Karnataka government inclined to restore holding student union elections across colleges and universities, a meeting with various student unions was held Wednesday. During the day-long meeting, the government announced that it would hold polls as per the recommendations of the J M Lyngdoh Committee report, submitted in 2006.

The meeting followed a budget announcement by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that student body polls would be held across the state. Prior to this, the Congress had formed a panel to review the reinstatement of polls at colleges for the upcoming academic year.

Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil and Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar held discussions with student organisations such as Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and others. A statement from Patil’s office said the state government would largely follow the Committee’s recommendations, with some modifications suited to current conditions.