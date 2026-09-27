2012 Karnataka rape-murder: Victim’s mother demands reconstitution of SIT

The objection follows the Supreme Court's order for a fresh investigation into the case (File photo).

The mother of a college student who was allegedly raped and killed in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district in 2012 has raised strong objections to the composition of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed for the reinvestigation.

The mother alleged that the officers chosen by the state government do not fulfil the Supreme Court’s directive to ensure an impartial probe, and demanded that the team be reconstituted with honest officers unconnected to Dakshina Kannada district.

On September 21, the Supreme Court ordered a fresh investigation after years of inconclusive inquiries and alleged lapses in the original probe. The court directed the state government to form an SIT comprising competent officers equipped with modern investigative methods.