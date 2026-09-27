2012 Karnataka rape-murder: Victim’s mother demands reconstitution of SIT

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The mother of a college student who was allegedly raped and killed in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district in 2012 has raised strong objections to the composition of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed for the reinvestigation.
The mother alleged that the officers chosen by the state government do not fulfil the Supreme Court’s directive to ensure an impartial probe, and demanded that the team be reconstituted with honest officers unconnected to Dakshina Kannada district.
On September 21, the Supreme Court ordered a fresh investigation after years of inconclusive inquiries and alleged lapses in the original probe. The court directed the state government to form an SIT comprising competent officers equipped with modern investigative methods.
In response, the government appointed Inspector General of Police N Shashikumar as SIT chief, alongside senior officers Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Nisha James, Lokesh Jagalsar, and Venkatesh Prasanna.
The victim’s mother objected to including officers who previously served in Dakshina Kannada, arguing that their past local ties could compromise the team’s neutrality. She questioned the appointment of Shashikumar as SIT chief, insisting that the panel must be entirely free of prior local links or allegations.
“We want justice, not another compromised probe,” she stated, urging the government to ensure complete transparency. Activists involved in the movement echoed her concerns, stressing that preserving the SIT’s credibility is vital to restoring public faith in the justice system.
The victim, a student at a college in Dakshina Kannada, went missing on October 9, 2012. Her body was discovered the following day near the Nethravathi River, with a postmortem confirming sexual assault and murder.
Although one person was initially arrested in connection with the crime, he was later acquitted due to a lack of evidence. The victim’s family has maintained that the actual perpetrators remain unpunished. Activists seeking justice in the case widely welcomed the court-ordered reinvestigation.
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