Karnataka student goes missing in California; search party recovers backpack, passport

Saketh Sreenivasaiah was last seen on February 9 in the 1700 block of Dwight Way in Berkeley, local media reported, quoting police.

3 min readBengaluruFeb 14, 2026 08:41 PM IST
A 22-year-old postgraduate student from Karnataka has gone missing in Berkeley, California, prompting an ongoing search by local authorities.

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a resident of Srigandada Kaval, Bengaluru, is pursuing a Master of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley. He was last seen on February 9, 2026, in the 1700 block of Dwight Way in Berkeley.

According to his family, a missing person complaint has been registered with the Berkeley Police Department (Case No: 26-6726). Despite active investigation by local authorities, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Authorities have recovered his backpack, containing his passport and laptop, near Lake Anza in the Berkeley Hills neighborhood. Search operations, involving both law enforcement personnel and community volunteers, have focused on the areas around Lake Anza and Tilden Regional Park, where his belongings were found.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco has been in close contact with Saketh’s family, including his father, Sreenivasaiah, his brother, Sudhamshu, and his roommate, Baneet Singh. Yashovardhan Singh Thakur, Assistant Section Officer (Community Affairs) at the consulate, confirmed that the mission is coordinating with the Berkeley Police Department to provide updates and assistance in the search.

In an official communication dated February 14, 2026, Thakur said, “We are in touch with the family and local authorities to ensure all possible support is extended. Police have recovered Saketh’s belongings and are conducting searches in the lake area”.

The Karnataka government has also formally requested intervention from the Ministry of External Affairs. In a letter dated February 13, 2026, Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh urged the ministry, through the consulate, to coordinate with U.S. law enforcement and provide all necessary support to trace the missing student and assist his family.

The request comes following a representation submitted by Sreenivasaiah Saketh’s father, who appealed to the Karnataka Chief Minister for assistance in locating his son. The family has urged authorities to act swiftly as anxiety mounts over the young student’s safety.

Friends and acquaintances have also taken to social media platforms, including LinkedIn, appealing for information about Saketh’s whereabouts.

Search efforts remain ongoing, and authorities have not yet located the student. Further updates are awaited as the investigation continues.

