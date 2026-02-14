Karnataka student goes missing in California; search party recovers backpack, passport

Saketh Sreenivasaiah was last seen on February 9 in the 1700 block of Dwight Way in Berkeley

A 22-year-old postgraduate student from Karnataka has gone missing in Berkeley, California, prompting an ongoing search by local authorities.

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a resident of Srigandada Kaval, Bengaluru, is pursuing a Master of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley. He was last seen on February 9, 2026, in the 1700 block of Dwight Way in Berkeley.

According to his family, a missing person complaint has been registered with the Berkeley Police Department (Case No: 26-6726). Despite active investigation by local authorities, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Authorities have recovered his backpack, containing his passport and laptop, near Lake Anza in the Berkeley Hills neighborhood. Search operations, involving both law enforcement personnel and community volunteers, have focused on the areas around Lake Anza and Tilden Regional Park, where his belongings were found.