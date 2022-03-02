Indian killed in Ukraine: ‘More than my brother’s body, bring back stranded students’

“My brother will never come back but please save those who are alive.” These were the words of Harsha SG, elder brother of Naveen SG, the fourth-year medical student from Karnataka who on Tuesday became the first Indian casualty in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis

Harsha, on Wednesday, told The Indian Express that the government should give more preference to evacuate Indian students stranded in Ukraine than bringing back the body of his brother.

“Many parents are spending every minute anxiously (thinking about their children). More than my brother’s body, I would ask the government to bring all other students safely,” he said.

Harsha said that Naveen had told the family about his departure plan from Kharkiv and had gone to buy food for the same. They were informed to store food and groceries for two-three days as it would take time to reach borders, he said.

Naveen’s father Shekarappa Gyangoudar also urged the government to bring back stranded students in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Gyangoudar said that he did not want to comment on Union minister Pralhad Joshi’s comment that 90 per cent of Indians who study medicine abroad fail to clear qualifying exams in India.