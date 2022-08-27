scorecardresearch
Karnataka: Student, Dalit and minority groups show solidarity with Bilkis Bano

A protester in Bengaluru says society has set a bad precedent by felicitating her rapists with garlands and sweets.

Protesters displayed posters that read "Karnataka stands with Bilkis", "mala laddoos for rapists and mass murderers", "Gujarat government releasing rapists is anti women and anti national," among others. (Express Photo)

Student, Dalit and minority organisations protested at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on Saturday against the remission granted to the 11 lifers convicted of raping Bilkis Bano and killing seven of her family members including her three-year-old daughter during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The protesters also demanded that the 11 convicts be arrested again and sentenced to life as a mark of justice and not revenge. (Express Photo)

During the protest, former public prosecutor B T Venkatash condemned the legal framework that allowed the release of the 11 convicts. “As an individual from the legal fraternity, this move of the Gujarat government is shocking. Certain offences like acts of terrorism, human trafficking, drugs, gang rape do not warrant any remission. The remission granted to the convicts should be challenged in a court of law, and I am sure the law will take its course in delivering justice to Bilkis Bano.”

Girls from St Joseph’s University who joined the protest said Bilkis was a symbol of strong resistance and power. (Express Photo)

Girls from St Joseph’s University who joined the protest said Bilkis was a symbol of strong resistance and power. “It is unfortunate as women of this country, we lost our independence soon after these rapists were released on Independence Day. Society has set a bad precedent by felicitating the rapists with garlands and sweets,” said Shireen Xavier.

“Bilkis Bano is a symbol of power … against the oppressors of women. Despite going through a lot of struggles over the years, she… stood up for her community. We are here to stand in solidarity with her fight today,” said Niya Anna Joseph, another student.

They also expressed their solidarity by writing letters to be sent to Bilkis. Some played musical instruments and sang songs advocating justice for her.

Protests were also held in other districts including Mysore, Davangere, Kalaburgi, Chikmagalur and Chamarajanagar.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 10:27:20 pm
