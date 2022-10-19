Karnataka: Stray dogs eat corpse of ‘abandoned’ woman near Ganagapur temple; authorities promise action

Two days after a 68-year-old woman’s corpse, partially eaten by stray dogs, was found in north Karnataka’s Ganagapur village, which houses the famous Sri Dattatreya temple, the authorities on Tuesday said they would ensure such a “shameful incident” does not occur again.

The Sri Dattatreya temple in Kalaburagi district’s Afzalpur taluk is frequented by devotees from Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka, and often, many devotees abandon their aged parents here, police sources said. The police suspect that this woman was similarly abandoned.

On Tuesday, Girish Dilip Badole, deputy commissioner of Kalaburagi district, held a meeting and directed officials to inspect the town and provide all necessary basic facilities. “It is a shameful incident and we will ensure that it will never occur again. I have deployed officials to be stationed at the village,” Badole told the media. The district administration also directed that awareness should be created about the state-run old age home in Kalaburagi.

On Saturday, the 68-year-old woman, who was suspected to be mentally unstable, was abandoned near Dyamavva Temple near Gangapur Sangam, police sources said. The woman died a few hours later but her body went unnoticed for hours until Sunday morning, by which time, it had been partially eaten by stray dogs.

“While there is no specific religious context to this, families abandon their old parents as the people who come to Sri Dattatreya temple usually provide food and other things for the abandoned. The destitute stay on temple premises located in and around the area. We suspect that this woman was also abandoned,” a police official said.

Officials from the Department for Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens approached the police to file a complaint to find the woman’s guardians and to know who abandoned her near the temple.

Sri Dattatreya temple was in the news in June this year after some priests created fake websites in the name of the temple to siphon donation money. A police probe had revealed the priests created about eight websites with names such as Dattatreya Devalay, Ganagapur Dattatreya temple, Shri Kshethra Dattatreya temple etc. Over the past four years, the priests accepted fees and donations to the tune of Rs 20 crore, all of which were allegedly diverted to their personal bank accounts.