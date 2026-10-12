Siddaramaiah for probe into CM’s sting op claim: ‘Shouldn’t we learn truth?’

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After the Opposition JD(S)’s H D Kumaraswamy on Monday alluded that Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar himself was behind sting operations allegedly planned to “trap” ministers, former chief minister Siddaramaiah sought an investigation into the matter.
Responding to media queries in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said the ruling Congress was aware that sting operations were being conducted. “Shouldn’t we learn the truth about those behind it through an investigation?” he said.
Kumaraswamy, continuing his attacks on the government over the issue, said the sting operations aimed to damage Siddaramaiah’s reputation.
“This is not about being sympathetic to Siddaramaiah. The issue is to establish the truth, identify those responsible and ensure action is taken against those found guilty,” he added while speaking to reporters.
“In one hotel near Mount Carmel College, Vasanthnagar, how long did you spend with a sting operator? Who is the person doing the sting operation? We have to tell this to the people of the state,” the Union minister said of Shivakumar.
Kumaraswamy has also questioned why the government is not opening an investigation if it believes its ministers are being targeted.
CM didn’t say sting operations took place: Satish Jarkiholi
Meanwhile, Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi dismissed Kumaraswamy’s allegations. “Shivakumar did not say that it (sting operation) has happened. He said it could happen in the future and that they could trap us by luring us with money or other things. He advised us to be careful and be wary of those who might trap us,” he said.
“But the CM has not named anyone. He has only warned that this could happen,” he added.
On the demands for an investigation, the minister said the aggrieved people needed to file complaints first.
On October 8, Shivakumar told ministers during a Cabinet meeting that efforts were underway to “trap” them through sting operations. A day later, Congress MLA Ravikumar Ganiga flashed a pen drive and claimed that he had evidence that a “Union minister and Karnataka BJP leader” was financing the sting operations. He added that he would release the documents in a week.
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