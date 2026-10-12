Siddaramaiah for probe into CM’s sting op claim: ‘Shouldn’t we learn truth?’

After the Opposition JD(S)’s H D Kumaraswamy on Monday alluded that Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar himself was behind sting operations allegedly planned to “trap” ministers, former chief minister Siddaramaiah sought an investigation into the matter.

Responding to media queries in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said the ruling Congress was aware that sting operations were being conducted. “Shouldn’t we learn the truth about those behind it through an investigation?” he said.

Kumaraswamy, continuing his attacks on the government over the issue, said the sting operations aimed to damage Siddaramaiah’s reputation.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“This is not about being sympathetic to Siddaramaiah. The issue is to establish the truth, identify those responsible and ensure action is taken against those found guilty,” he added while speaking to reporters.