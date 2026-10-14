Another CM change in Karnataka wouldn’t be a surprise: BJP amid sting op row

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra said on Wednesday that it would not be surprising if the state got a third chief minister since the last Assembly elections. His remarks came amid the controversy over sting operations that allegedly targeted former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

“If this internal tussle within the Congress continues at this rate, it would not be surprising if a third chief minister took charge of the state,” he said.

“The tussle for power within the ruling party is no longer a secret. Congress leaders should clarify who the masterminds and directors behind the sting operations are,” he added.