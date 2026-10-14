Another CM change in Karnataka wouldn’t be a surprise: BJP amid sting op row

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Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra said on Wednesday that it would not be surprising if the state got a third chief minister since the last Assembly elections. His remarks came amid the controversy over sting operations that allegedly targeted former chief minister Siddaramaiah.
“If this internal tussle within the Congress continues at this rate, it would not be surprising if a third chief minister took charge of the state,” he said.
“The tussle for power within the ruling party is no longer a secret. Congress leaders should clarify who the masterminds and directors behind the sting operations are,” he added.
D K Shivakumar, it can be recalled, took over as chief minister in June after Siddaramaiah stepped down as part of a purported power-sharing agreement between them.
The sting operations row has raised doubts about whether there was an internal conspiracy within the Congress to politically marginalise Siddaramaiah during his last chief ministerial tenure. It was Siddaramaiah’s leadership that brought the party to power.
The controversy began with Shivakumar hinting that sting operations were being conducted to embarrass his ministers. JD(S) leader and Union minister H D Kumaraswamy, however, asked why the government was not investigating the matter. He also alluded that the chief minister himself was behind the alleged operations. Following this, Siddaramaiah also said there should be an investigation to bring out the truth.
‘Atmosphere of mutual distrust and anxiety’
The BJP state president said ministers and MLAs operate in an atmosphere of mutual distrust and anxiety. “They are afraid of when a sting operation might target them,” he said, adding that those entrusted with governance are forced to worry about their political future and positions because sting operations are allegedly being carried out against them.
Vijayendra also commented on former minister K N Rajanna’s statement that there was a “factory of sting operations” in Karnataka. He said such remarks naturally raised questions about the state of the Congress.
“The fact that Siddaramaiah had to approach the court to secure a stay order reflects the gravity of the situation,” he said.
The former chief minister has got an interim injunction against the broadcast of an alleged sting operation video about him.
Commenting on speculations that 20-25 Congress MLAs could join the BJP, Vijayendra said his party did not intend to destabilise the government.
“If elections were held tomorrow, the political climate is ripe for 20-25 ruling party legislators to migrate to the BJP. Discontent among legislators regarding the governance style and internal chaos of the Congress has pushed them to explore alternative options,” he added.
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