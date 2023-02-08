Karnataka steel plant closure: CM Bommai to meet Union ministers to discuss ways to restart operation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Wednesday said he would meet Union ministers to discuss the issues related to Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISL) in Shivamogga district and ensure that it resumes operations.

Employees of the century-old arm of Steel Authority of India at Bhadravathi have been protesting against the Centre’s decision to close it, and Opposition parties have come out against the BJP government.

Bommai said that the Centre decided to close the factory as no one had bid to run the factory.

The government will also convene a meeting in Bengaluru in which elected representatives from Shivamogga, Karnataka chief secretary, officials from the Department of Industry and Commerce and steel manufacturers interested in the plant will participate.

“I am confident of a solution… Overall, the objective is that the factory should continue operation,” he said.

The state government will take a call on the issue and send it to the Centre so that the region’s economic development and the prospects of labourers employed in the factory are not affected, Bommai said.

He said he was confident that the Centre would accept the state’s proposal and help restart the factory. “I have spoken to some industrialists who have responded positively,” he added.

The factory employees have attacked the BJP for failing to fulfil its promise of restarting the factory and recently raised slogans against former CM B S Yediyurappa, Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra and others.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar lashed out at the BJP leaders for failing to keep their word of bringing investments and restarting the factory. “Rather than going ahead with the factory closure, the government should ensure that it resumes operations,” he said.

JD(S) leaders also recently met the protesting employees and expressed solidarity with their demands. Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct the steel ministry and the SAIL to drop the plan to close the VISL.