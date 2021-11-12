Karnataka bans loud music on mobile phone speakers in state transport buses

Following a directive from the Transport Department, passengers travelling on Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses have been banned from playing songs on mobile phone speakers.

According to the order, which comes in the wake of a writ petition filed in the Karnataka High Court, the bus conductor will first ask the passenger to switch off the phone’s speaker mode. If the passenger does not comply, the driver or conductor may ask the person to alight from the bus. The driver may also halt the bus until the person gets off.

Speaking to The Indian Express, KSRTC Public Relations Officer Latha T S said, “Playing loud music in buses by passengers disturbs other passengers as well as the driver and conductor. Hence, as per the order from the transport department, we are implementing the rule immediately and all drivers and conductors have been made aware of the new rule.”

The state transport department has written to the KSRTC, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation to implement the rule.

The order further states that once such a passenger is deboarded, he/she cannot claim a refund on the bus fare.

“We will also create awareness regarding the new rule by announcing it on passenger announcement systems at all bus stations and terminals,” the PRO added. Besides, KSRTC will also spread information on the new rule on its social media handles.

Latha said there have been several complaints about loud music played on buses by passengers that have even led to arguments after KSRTC staff requested them to turn off the speaker mode on the mobile phone. “Without any proper rule, the staff were helpless in such situations, but now they can take action against such passengers,” she explained.

However, according to Rule 94 of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules (1989), passengers using a stage carriage should refrain from “singing or playing any musical instrument or operating a transistor radio.”