Karnataka State Nursing Council registrar arrested for sexually harassing colleague

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The Upparpet police in Bengaluru arrested the registrar of the Karnataka State Nursing Council for allegedly sexually harassing a woman employee of the council, officials said on Wednesday.
Dr K Mallu, 50, was arrested after failing to respond to notices issued by the police during the investigation.
The woman, who worked at the Karnataka Nursing Council’s office in Bengaluru, approached the police on March 26.
The police said Mallu allegedly misused official interactions to behave inappropriately and make unwelcome advances. In her complaint, the woman alleged that sexual harassment at the workplace made it impossible for her to continue working under such conditions.
“We registered the case based on the survivor’s complaint and issued notices to the accused to appear for questioning. However, he did not comply despite repeated reminders,” said Yathish N, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).
The police said Mallu was subsequently taken into custody, questioned, and arrested on Tuesday. He was later produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.
Officials said the investigation was ongoing, with efforts underway to gather further evidence and record witness statements.
The Karnataka State Nursing Council is a statutory body responsible for regulating nursing education and overseeing the registration and professional conduct of nurses in the state.
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