Karnataka: Confusion among 5-year LLB students after KSLU’s ‘late night order’ on holding offline exams

A late-night notification on Tuesday issued by the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) on holding examinations from today has left students in a tizzy. It came hours after the Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court quashed a KSLU examination notification for students of second and fourth semesters. However, with no direction for students attending five-year courses, the university announced examinations for them, beginning Wednesday.

The circular on Tuesday clarified that the High Court order “applies only to second and fourth semester (freshers) students of the 3-year LLB course, and the rest of the examinations will be held as scheduled.”

Till Wednesday afternoon, Sami Mohammed Farhat, a fourth semester BA LLB student at St Joseph’s College of Law in Bengaluru, was visibly confused as he waited to know if he, as well as thousands of others, would have to attend an examination on Wednesday afternoon.

“With many of my classmates deciding to boycott the exam, a few of us are unaware how our future will be affected due to the ongoing confusion. While we do not want a five-year course to get extended for another year, we have been urging KSLU to look into our demand to hold exams by any means other than offline due to the Covid-19 situation,” Farhat told The Indian Express.

He added that the case was the same for a majority of students who have enrolled in law courses in various colleges affiliated to the KSLU in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. “This sense of uncertainty ever since the late night circular has now turned to complete confusion and chaos. Most of us are literally freaking out,” he said.

#Karnataka State Law University clarifies that the HC direction —quashing #KSLU exam notification for Semester 2, 4 students — applies only to those pursuing 3-year LLB courses. Rest of exams (including students attending 5-year courses) to be held as scheduled. @IndianExpress — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) December 15, 2021

Manish Govind Raj, General Secretary of National Students Union of India (NSUI), Karnataka, expressed resentment at the varsity’s move. He called the action was “cunning”, and said it indicated the “pathetic attitude” the varsity had towards its students.

Meanwhile, students continued their protests in Hubballi and Bengaluru on Wednesday as well, clarifying that they were “not against the idea of conducting examinations, but were against the varsity insisting that those need to be held offline.”

The writ petition pertaining to examinations for students pursing 5-year LLB courses, filed before the principal bench of the High Court of Karnataka in Bengaluru, is expected to clarify the same soon.

This is a developing story