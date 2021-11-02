Karnataka State Eligibility Test results declared, 4,779 candidates clear examination

As many as 4,779 candidates attained eligibility to be appointed as Assistant Professors in first-grade colleges across the state as the results of the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET)-2021 was announced Tuesday. This includes 2,309 female and 2,470 male candidates, the results indicated.

According to officials from the University of Mysore (UoM) — the nodal agency appointed by the state government to conduct the examination — as many as 69,857 candidates out of the total 83,907 who had registered had appeared for the exams held on July 25 earlier this year.

“To qualify for the selection list, it was a requisite for each candidate to appear in two papers and to secure at least 40 per cent and 35 per cent aggregate marks in both together for general (unreserved) and reserved categories respectively,” UoM Registrar R Shivappa told The Indian Express. While Paper-I tests general aptitude, Paper-II comprises questions from the relevant subject with all questions for both papers are answered in a multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format.

In comparison to KSET held previously, the number of candidates who registered for the exams and those who attained eligibility were least this year. For KSET-2020, 1,06,396 candidates had registered, of which 5,495 had cleared it. The same in KSET-2018 was 94,840 and 5,627, respectively. KSET was not held in 2019 as UoM was not recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to do so.

Explaining the cut-off method ascertained to find eligible candidates, Shivappa said that only top 6 per cent of the candidates who appeared for both papers are usually announced eligible to be recruited. “Those who clear KSET will get a certificate which has lifetime validity,” he said.

Earlier, several candidates had approached the state government and UoM urging them to announce the delayed results. “UoM is yet to announce KSET-2021 results even after three months since the exam was held, after being postponed for over three months before that due to the pandemic. With the state government issuing a notification for the recruitment for more than 1,000 Assistant Professors and with KSET or UGC-NET qualification being mandatory, the delay in announcing KSET-2021 results would hamper the opportunity for many to get a job,” a letter sent by a group of candidates last week had mentioned.

Meanwhile, Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simha had approached UoM alleging lapses in the conduct of KSET-2021. Simha had alleged that 17 answer keys were incorrect and many candidates complained of dysfunctional CCTV cameras at exam centres.

However, UoM Vice-Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar had then said that flaws in answer keys would be brought to the notice of the respective subject committees and that all CCTV cameras were rechecked to find they were in working condition with footage available for the perusal of the nodal agency.

As the results were announced, a senior official explained that objections filed by candidates were re-examined by subject experts and revisions to the final answer keys were made. “The final results have been processed based on the final answer keys. The results and cut-off for KSET-2021 were reviewed and approved by the Steering and Moderation Committees on October 30 as well,” the official said.

KSET-2021 was originally scheduled to be held on April 11 this year but was postponed twice due to Covid-19 and related restrictions that were in place. The exams were then held for 41 subjects at 11 nodal centres located across the state.

Among centres, Mysuru (1,059) saw most candidates obtaining eligibility to become Assistant Professors in Karnataka followed by Bengaluru (985), and Dharwad (559). Meanwhile, most eligible candidates (888) of KSET-2021 had chosen Commerce as their subject, followed by Kannada (397), Economics (308), and English (306).