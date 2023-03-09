scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Karnataka: State Congress unit to send candidate list to AICC Central Election Committee

Shivakumar made the announcement Thursday while addressing media persons during the induction of BJP MLC Puttanna into the Congress.

shivakumar“We have collected information from all leaders of the constituency. The list of candidates will ensure social justice for all communities,” Shivakumar said. (File)
Listen to this article
Karnataka: State Congress unit to send candidate list to AICC Central Election Committee
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Announcing that the state unit of the Congress would soon release the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar said the applications of candidates reviewed by the Screening Committee will be sent to the AICC Central Election Committee.

Shivakumar made the announcement Thursday while addressing media persons during the induction of BJP MLC Puttanna into the Congress.

“We have collected information from all leaders of the constituency. The list of candidates will ensure social justice for all communities. The party has also deliberated on social engineering to ensure its victory in the coming elections,” Shivakumar said.

The Screening Committee under Congress leader Mohan Prakash had held meetings over the last three days to draft the list of party candidates. The committee had met prominent leaders from 31 districts of the state to shortlist candidates.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala said that candidates for all 224 constituencies were discussed during the meeting. “In most constituencies, there is consensus or consensus is being reached,” he said.

Also Read
bommai, Sumalatha
Process on to induct MP Sumalatha into BJP: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
karnataka working hours bill news, indian express
Karnataka passes bill allowing 12-hour work days in industries, weekly wo...
Over 21 lakh women passengers travelled by BMTC buses on International Wo...
Karnataka govt announces 17% hike in basic salary, employees withdraw strike

The party leadership, Surjewala said, attempted to build a consensus on most seats “and has succeeded largely” in the process. The list will be taken up by the AICC Central Election Committee for further discussion, Surjewala added.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 21:56 IST
Next Story

Sayajibaug Zoo curator, security supervisor injured in hippo attack

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close