Karnataka: State Congress unit to send candidate list to AICC Central Election Committee

Announcing that the state unit of the Congress would soon release the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar said the applications of candidates reviewed by the Screening Committee will be sent to the AICC Central Election Committee.

Shivakumar made the announcement Thursday while addressing media persons during the induction of BJP MLC Puttanna into the Congress.

“We have collected information from all leaders of the constituency. The list of candidates will ensure social justice for all communities. The party has also deliberated on social engineering to ensure its victory in the coming elections,” Shivakumar said.

The Screening Committee under Congress leader Mohan Prakash had held meetings over the last three days to draft the list of party candidates. The committee had met prominent leaders from 31 districts of the state to shortlist candidates.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala said that candidates for all 224 constituencies were discussed during the meeting. “In most constituencies, there is consensus or consensus is being reached,” he said.

The party leadership, Surjewala said, attempted to build a consensus on most seats “and has succeeded largely” in the process. The list will be taken up by the AICC Central Election Committee for further discussion, Surjewala added.