Karnataka State Bar Council member slams nominated chairman for supporting BCI chief

Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) member K Koteswar Rao Wednesday questioned the authority of nominated KSBC chairman V D Kamaraddi in issuing a statement on behalf of the KSBC supporting Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.

In a letter addressed to the KSBC chairman/secretary, Rao said, “I express my displeasure over the arbitrary manner in which the press statement is issued by the Chairman, KSBC… (on the) letterhead of the Karnataka State Bar Council. It is condemnable as the same is manifestly beyond his powers… as the same is not made with consultation of members of KSBC.”