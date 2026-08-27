Karnataka State Bar Council member slams nominated chairman for supporting BCI chief

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Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) member K Koteswar Rao Wednesday questioned the authority of nominated KSBC chairman V D Kamaraddi in issuing a statement on behalf of the KSBC supporting Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.
In a letter addressed to the KSBC chairman/secretary, Rao said, “I express my displeasure over the arbitrary manner in which the press statement is issued by the Chairman, KSBC… (on the) letterhead of the Karnataka State Bar Council. It is condemnable as the same is manifestly beyond his powers… as the same is not made with consultation of members of KSBC.”
“(He is) only a caretaker nominee, hence he cannot issue a press release of his personal opinion as the stand of KSBC,” Rao added.
Nominated KSBC Chairman Kamaraddi had Monday said in his statement, “KSBC firmly dismisses and condemns the recent letter dated August 22, 2026, issued by former member Shri Y R Sadasiva Reddy. The allegations contained therein are politically motivated, baseless, and aimed at creating artificial friction within the legal fraternity.”
Further, it was claimed that under Mishra, the BCI has consistently protected the autonomy of the profession, strengthened advocate welfare initiatives, upgraded digital infrastructure, and resolved institutional matters through constructive, democratic dialogue.
Kamaraddi’s statement was in response to a six-page letter written on Saturday by Reddy, in which the latter had sought the immediate resignation of Mishra.
BCI Chairman Mishra landed in controversy after he issued a directive on August 13, asking state Bar councils not to enroll students of NALSAR’s 2026 batch following a campaign started by around 450 NALSAR students opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant being invited to the university convocation.
The circular, though, was withdrawn within hours of its issuance.
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