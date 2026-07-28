Karnataka anthem to feature ‘boudha’ as panel clears tweak to Kuvempu’s poem

Karnataka’s state anthem is set to undergo a change, as a government-appointed committee has recommended including boudha (Buddhist) in the list of religious communities mentioned in Kuvempu’s poem.

When cleared by the state government, the second line of the sixth paragraph of the abridged poem will read “Hindu kraista musalmana, parasika jaina boudharudyana” (A garden for Hindus, Christians, Muslims, Parsis, Jains, and Buddhists). Now it reads, “Hindu kraista musalmana, parasika jainarudyana.”

This is the first time words will be inserted in the poem since the state adopted it as the anthem in 2003. However, it has undergone a few changes. For instance, while the original poem consists of 44 lines, the anthem is a truncated version with 21 lines.