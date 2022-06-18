Karnataka: Start identifying BJP as caste, JP Nadda tells party workers

BJP national president JP Nadda has called on party workers in Karnataka to start identifying their caste as BJP. “Our identity should be BJP,” Nadda said at a meeting of the state BJP’s OBC unit Saturday.

The BJP president was on a one-day visit to Karnataka and addressed village-level leaders in Chitradurga and the OBC morcha near Bengaluru.

The remarks by Nadda came at a time when opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) are harping on local identities, said political pundits.

Addressed the Gram Panchayat President’s & Vice President’s Samavesh today in Chitradurga, Karnataka. We can proudly say that our government has changed the entire landscape of the Gram Panchayats and has facilitated the many processes and resources needed for development. pic.twitter.com/CwFmyKwDVu — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 18, 2022

“Everybody must identify themselves with the caste known as BJP. Everybody’s caste should be the BJP. There should be pride in all the castes that their members are a part of the BJP,” the Karnataka unit of the BJP said quoting Nadda.

“The backward castes are a large group and party workers must ensure that nobody from this group stays away from the BJP,” Nadda said. The BJP should lead all the groups, he added.

“Prime Minister Modi is attempting to unite every caste and community. He is trying to create a beautiful bouquet of all communities and all workers should contribute,” Nadda said.

The BJP president also said all party workers should switch off their mobile phones for a day and meditate to find out the direction in which the country should move and work towards attaining the goal.