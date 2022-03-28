Karnataka: Standing committee of NBWL rejects proposal to construct cemented road till Kodachadri hills

The standing committee of the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) has rejected the proposal of the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) to build a concrete road to Kodachadri hills cutting through Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary.

A senior official from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) confirmed that the NBWL in its 67th meeting, which was held last week, discussed the feasibility of the project and decided that the path will not be concretised but a mud road will be allowed instead.

The KRDCL had sought the diversion of 5.50 hectare of forest land and 0.0676 hectare of non-forest land for the “improvement of mud road to cement-concrete road from Kattinahole to Kodachadri hill top and Chakra forest”. One of the vital points of concern for the environmentalists was that the intended project falls in the eco-sensitive zone of Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary. Out of the total proposed area for diversion, 4.5053 hectare belongs to Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary, which falls under Kudremukh Wildlife Division, and 0.99 hectare comes under Sagar division. The total cost of the project was estimated to be Rs 9,74,00,000.

The Karnataka State Board for Wildlife in January 2021 had recommended that the Kodachadri Road project proposal be sent to the MoEFCC for approval.

The detailed project report (DPR) by the KRDCL stated that the project was being undertaken to boost tourism. The land suitability certificate issued by the Sagar deputy conservator of forest on August 7, 2020, shows that the Karnataka forest department accepted the diversion of the forest area to boost tourism.

Notably, Section 29 of the Wildlife Protection Act restricts any non-forestry activity inside a protected area unless it is for the betterment of a wildlife sanctuary or a national park.