SSLC results 2022: Karnataka govt opens mental health helpline for students

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar Wednesday announced the opening of a mental health tele-helpline for students who are in distress as they awaited SSLC results on May 19. This is the first time the Karnataka government is taking such a step.

“SSLC students expecting results must not lose hope at any cost,” the minister said, adding that success and failure were a part of life and were two sides of the same coin.

“All the best to students who are awaiting results for their SSLC examinations. Whether they get the expected results or not, one must not be disheartened as this is not the end or the final deciding factor of your life. It is just an outcome of one’s academic life. Success and failure are a part of life,” he said.

Students who are feeling low, distressed, anxious, depressed or scared are encouraged to call the helpline at 080 46110007.

Dr Jini K Gopinath, chief psychology officer at YourDOST, an online counselling and emotional support platform designed to foster mental illness, said that it is largely seen that helplines are most active during Class X and XII results. “In our system, exams are considered to be the most important thing. So generally, kids have a tendency to take extreme steps when they are under intense anxiety. There have been incidents where a student dies by suicide and later it is found that he or she has cleared the exams,” Gopinath said.

“So, the helplines will help the child see the world from a different perspective and it is a huge thing for the adolescents to be cheered and heard unconditionally. It is like reducing the pressure. Instituting a helpline is a much-appreciated move because it will help the adolescents to sail through this difficult phase,” Gopinath added.