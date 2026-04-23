Karnataka SSLC results: overall pass percentage rises to 88.73%; 94.1% of freshers pass

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The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board announced SSLC results on Thursday, reporting an overall pass percentage of 88.73 per cent and 94.1 per cent among first-time candidates.
School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that 8,56,516 students appeared for the Class 10 examinations and 7,60,002 of them passed.
Among regular first-time candidates, 7,70,209 students appeared, and 7,24,794 of them cleared the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of approximately 94.1 per cent, a sharp increase from last year’s 80.04 per cent (considering all three exams, including two supplementary exams).
The overall pass percentage increased from 74.74 per cent to 88.73 per cent.
Among the freshers, seven students secured 100 per cent marks. Government schools’ pass percentage increased to 93.97 per cent from 77.15 per cent.
Among districts, Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest pass percentage of 98.4 per cent, followed by Udupi (98.18 per cent) and Uttara Kannada (98.09 per cent).
Three days before the third-language examinations, the Government announced that only grades, not marks, would be awarded in these examinations, but the Karnataka High Court later quashed the decision.
Most students have chosen Hindi as their third language. And 98.55 per cent of the students have passed in the third-language papers.
The exams were conducted from March 18 to April 2 across 2,870 centres statewide. The evaluation of answer scripts took place between April 8 and April 16 at 237 centres covering 35 educational districts.
Girls outperformed boys once again, continuing the trend of higher pass percentages among female students. The boys’ pass percentage stands at 91.94 per cent, while the girls’ percentage is 96.18 percent.
Karnataka SSLC results at a glance
Total candidates (regular):7,70,209
Number of passed candidates: 7,24,794
Govt schools’ pass percentage: 93.97 per cent
Aided schools’ pass percentage: 92.44 per cent
Unaided schools’ pass percentage: 95.4 per cent
Schools with 100 per cent results: 6,176
Schools with 0 per cent results: 27
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