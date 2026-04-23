Karnataka SSLC results: overall pass percentage rises to 88.73%; 94.1% of freshers pass

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board announced SSLC results on Thursday, reporting an overall pass percentage of 88.73 per cent and 94.1 per cent among first-time candidates.

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that 8,56,516 students appeared for the Class 10 examinations and 7,60,002 of them passed.

Among regular first-time candidates, 7,70,209 students appeared, and 7,24,794 of them cleared the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of approximately 94.1 per cent, a sharp increase from last year’s 80.04 per cent (considering all three exams, including two supplementary exams).

The overall pass percentage increased from 74.74 per cent to 88.73 per cent.

Among the freshers, seven students secured 100 per cent marks. Government schools’ pass percentage increased to 93.97 per cent from 77.15 per cent.