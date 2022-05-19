About 40% KSRTC buses getting into accidents were driven by experienced drivers: Report

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), following a review of the accidents that happened between January and April of this year, said that most of the incidents happened while experienced drivers were driving the bus.

According to the review, 39 per cent were caused by drivers who are in the age bracket of 40-50 years and are experienced drivers. About 23 per cent of accidents were caused by drivers aged between 36 and 40, while newly joined drivers in the age group of 21-30 are involved in just 1.2 per cent of the accidents. Considering the fatality of the accidents, 44 per cent were reported to have been caused by two-wheelers and 19 per cent by pedestrians, with 27 per cent occurring during the afternoon between 1 pm and 5 pm, the review report by KSRTC revealed.

The report further stated that in 2022, 71 accidents have been reported involving KSRTC buses, claiming the lives of 28 people and injuring 67. A week after 26 passengers were injured as a speeding KSRTC bus rammed into the metro pillar on Mysuru Road in Bengaluru, Managing Director of KSRTC Anbu Kumar held an interaction with 35 drivers.

Anbu Kumar said, “This workshop would help the drivers to correct their errors and build a plan about taking measures to prevent accidents in future. Accidents must be prevented, even though they are unexpected.”

Kumar expressed his deep regret over the bus accidents happening in the corporation even though they take many measures to prevent accidents.

“During the workshop, most said that the main cause of the accident were pedestrians talking on mobile while crossing the roads, and two-wheelers taking sudden turns while riding on the main road without giving any indication. KSRTC has made it a practice to keep its vehicles in the best shape by doing maintenance work from time to time, providing technical training to the drivers, checking the speed and asking the drivers to drive with great caution to prevent fatalities,” Kumar added.