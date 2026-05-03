Sringeri recount row: As BJP candidate leads by 52 votes, Congress alleges tampering, to explore legal options

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said BJP candidate N Jeevaraj had conspired with some officers and tampered with the postal votes. (File Photo)

A dispute over alleged irregularities in a court-ordered recount of postal ballots in Karnataka’s Sringeri constituency—which flipped the 2023 Assembly results in favour of the BJP by a margin of 52 votes on Sunday—sparked a war of words between the ruling Congress and the BJP.

While the Congress alleged a “conspiracy” and “criminal activity” behind the invalidation of votes polled for its candidate, T D Rajegowda, the BJP demanded that the recount results be declared immediately.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D K Shivakumar said that BJP candidate and former MLA N Jeevaraj had conspired with some officers and tampered with the postal votes.