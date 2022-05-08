Karnataka: Sri Rama Sene chief ‘threatens’ to play Hanuman Chalisa from temple loudspeakers

Following in the footsteps of MNS chief Raj Thackeray in Maharashtra, Sri Rama Sene head Pramod Muthalik said they will play Hanuman Chalisa and Suprabhata from loudspeakers in Karnataka temples from Monday if the BJP-led state government failed to rein in loudspeakers installed atop mosques.

Addressing media persons at Mandya Sunday, Muthalik asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to show “guts” like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by taking against unauthorised loudspeakers installed in religious places.

“We have contacted more than 1,000 temples across Karnataka. Temple priests, dharmadarshis and management committees have agreed to play Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhata, Omkara and other devotional songs at 5am every day from Monday. There has been a good response,” Muthalik said.

Stating that he was not against the playing of Azaan in mosques, Muthalik added that he was against the use of loudspeakers in violation of a Supreme Court order. “If they violate it, we will also do the same,” he said.

Accusing the government of threatening temple committees by using the police force, Muthalik said that the “dadagiri” will not have any impact.

Notably, Jnanendra had said in April that the administration issued notices to religious institutions asking them to play loudspeakers within permissible limits or face action. He had then claimed that notices were sent not just to mosques but also temples and other religious institutions.