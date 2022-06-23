Karnataka will be split into 2 states after 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says minister Umesh Katti

BJP minister Umesh Katti, a vocal proponent of separate statehood for north Karnataka, has said that Karnataka will be divided into two and India will have 50 new states after the next Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will take the initiative on this issue, Katti added.

Katti, who is the Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Forests of Karnataka, made the statement at a Belagavi Bar Association event on Wednesday. A video of his speech has now gone viral.

“A debate is trending on social media that over 50 states will be formed in the country after next Lok Sabha polls. It is for sure that North Karnataka will also become a separate state on the basis of population spread across Karnataka. After the 2024 elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will form new states. Maharashtra will become three, Karnataka two, and Uttar Pradesh will become four states,” Katti said.

We all should fight 4 a separate Uttara Kannada state. After 2024 general election new states will be formed. #Maharashtra will be split into 3, Karnataka into two and #UttarPradesh into 4. 50 new states will be formed," says BJP Minister Umesh Katti.

Saying that Bengaluru city is overcrowded, lacks water supply for citizens who have to spend hours in traffic jams, Katti said that it was high time that IT companies thought beyond Bengaluru. North Karnataka has huge potential, he said, urging people to join hands to demand a north Karnataka state.

Katti, who represents Hukkeri Assembly constituency, has demanded separate statehood for north Karnataka in the past too, causing embarrassment to the ruling BJP. In 2019, Katti demanded then chief minister B S Yediyurappa award separate statehood to north Karnataka.

In 2021, Katti courted controversy by saying that people “low on confidence” in fighting coronavirus could not be saved.