Karnataka: Specially-abled girl gangraped by 2 in CM Bommai’s home district, one held

A 19-year-old bed-ridden specially-abled girl was allegedly gangraped by two men at Karnataka’s Tiluvalli village in Haveri district on Tuesday evening. The police said one of the accused has been arrested while the other is absconding. Haveri is the home district of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The police identified the arrested as Parashumaram Madiwalar (38) and said the other accused, Yashwanth (38), is absconding. The accused hail from Soraba taluk of Shivamogga district.

According to a police officer of Haveri district, the survivor stays alone when her parents leave for work. Her younger sister too had gone to school. The accused reportedly run a tent house business and had been staying in the village for a few days.

The accused noticed that the girl was lying on a cot outside the house and was aware that she would be alone till her family returns. On Tuesday evening, the duo entered the house and gang raped her.

A police officer said, “In order to prevent her from screaming, they stuffed a piece of cloth into her mouth and then raped her one after the other. While one was watching the movements of the public, another raped her. The incident came to light when the teenager’s younger sister arrived home and the accused were still inside and the survivor was screaming for help.”

The accused fled from the spot while the younger sister came out and screamed for help. Adur police have registered a case after the girl’s parents filed a complaint. A police officer said that they managed to nab Parashuram even before he left the district but Yashwanth is absconding.